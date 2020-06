Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, 05 June 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison (R) and Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (L) speak during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, 05 June 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia is seeking to toughen its foreign investment regulations to protect its assets from an overseas entity if it threatens national security, the government said on Friday.

The reform will give more power to the Foreign Investment Review Board to analyze investment agreements in companies that are “sensitive national security businesses” without considering their acquisition value, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. EFE-EPA