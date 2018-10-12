ANZ Bank signage is seen at a branch in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Sep 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The chief executive of the ANZ bank said on Friday that the bank had fired 200 employees, including senior executives, for bad banking behavior in Australia, including irregularities reported by an official commission.

Shayne Elliot, the head of one of the four major banks of Australia, was testifying at a parliamentary committee hearing two weeks after the Royal Commission investigating the financial sector released its interim report, which concluded that banks and other financial institutions maltreated clients due to greed.