Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman Rod Sims is seen speaking at the CEDA (the Committee for Economic Development of Australia) luncheon in Brisbane, Australia, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Darren England

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) signage in Sydney, Australia, 5 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Joel Carrett

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), one of Australia's four largest banks, will face criminal prosecution for allegedly manipulating share transactions through a cartel agreement in 2015, official sources said Friday.

"The charges will involve alleged cartel arrangements relating to trading in ANZ shares following an ANZ institutional share placement in August 2015," Rod Sims, president of the Australian Competition and Consumption Commission of Australia(ACCC), said in a statement.