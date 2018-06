(FILE) A picture made available on Jun. 4, 2018 shows Commonwealth Bank (CBA) signage in Sydney, Australia, Jun. 9, 2014 (issued Jun. 4, 2018). EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a visit with Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt and Federal Member for Dunkley Chris Crewther (both not pictured) to the Frankston Hospital in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Melbourne City skyline and the Port of Melbourne is seen from Yarraville, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian economy grew 1 percent above expectations in the first quarter of this year, thanks to the mining and non-financial private sector, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday.

The rise improves the forecasts of experts who predicted growth of 0.9 percent, and the results of the previous quarter, when the economy grew 0.5 percent, according to the ABS.