Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast, Australia, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Parliament on Wednesday approved the reworked Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP -11) trade deal, a step that could help it to come into effect by the end of 2018.

"This passage of legislation through Parliament brings Australia one step closer to being part of the first group of countries to ratify the Agreement," Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said in a statement after the pact's approval in the Senate.