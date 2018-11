Fairfax Media signage outside the Fairfax Media offices in Sydney, Australia, Jul 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced on Thursday that it "will not oppose" the proposal to merge Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media.

"While the merger between these two big-name media players raised a number of extremely complex issues, and will likely reduce competition, we concluded that the proposed merger was not likely to substantially lessen competition in any market in breach of the Competition and Consumer Act," said Rod Sims, the president of the ACCC.