The Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) trading board in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEREMY PIPER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's benchmark ASX200 index on Tuesday reached a record high of 6,874.7 points in the first hour of trading.

This new record surpassed the 6,851.5 points that the Australian index reached on Nov. 1, 2007, shortly before the international financial crisis.