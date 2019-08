The indicator board at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is seen in Sydney, on July 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Paul Braven

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 5, 2019. Global markets are continuing to react to the unresolved trade dispute between the United States and China and the Dow Jones industrials lost 767 points. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The indicator board at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is seen in Sydney, on, July 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Paul Braven)

A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 05 August 2019. Global markets are continuing to react to the unresolved trade dispute between the United States and China and the Dow Jones industrials lost 767 points. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Australia's stock market opened Tuesday with a sharp decline after Wall Street witnessed its worst day so far this year due to the recent escalation in the United States-China trade war.

The benchmark ASX200 index lost 2.9 percent, or 192 points, in the first 10 minutes of trading, although by mid-morning the decline had stabilized at around 2.3 percent.