A picture made available on Mar 1, 2016 shows a Vodafone store sign in Sydney, Australia, Feb 22, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian telecommunications company TPG Telecom Ltd. has struck a deal to combine with rival Vodafone Hutchison Australia in an effort to build a bigger challenger to the country's two big incumbent operators, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Thursday.

The tie-up will create a company with an enterprise value of about 15 billion Australian dollars ($10.97 billion), bringing together TPG's more than 1.9 million fixed-line residential subscribers and Vodafone Hutchison's roughly 6 million mobile-service subscribers.