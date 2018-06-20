People attend the Telstra Investor Day in Sydney, Australia, 20 June 2018. The Australian communications giant has announced a planned retrenchment of 8,000 jobs over a three year period. EPA-EFE/PETER RAE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Telstra CEO Andy Penn speaks to the media during a press conference at the Telstra Customer Insights Centre in Sydney, Australia, 20 June 2018. The telecommunications giant announced it will axe 8,000 jobs over three years. EPA-EFE/Peter Rae

Telstra Corp. Ltd., Australia's largest telecommunications company on Wednesday announced that it will be cutting around 8,000 jobs as part of its strategy to save a total of $1.33 billion by 2022.

"The rate and pace of change in our industry is increasingly driven by technological innovation and competition. In this environment traditional companies that do not respond are most at risk," said Telstra CEO Andrew Penn, adding that "about 8,000 roles will ultimately leave the organization over the next three years."