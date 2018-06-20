Telstra Corp. Ltd., Australia's largest telecommunications company on Wednesday announced that it will be cutting around 8,000 jobs as part of its strategy to save a total of $1.33 billion by 2022.
"The rate and pace of change in our industry is increasingly driven by technological innovation and competition. In this environment traditional companies that do not respond are most at risk," said Telstra CEO Andrew Penn, adding that "about 8,000 roles will ultimately leave the organization over the next three years."