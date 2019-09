The general director of tourism for Spain's autonomous community of Cantabria, Eva Bartolome (r), shakes hands on Sept. 12, 2019, with the general director of Austria's Raiffeisen Reisen travel agency, affiliated with the same-named banking group, Bernd Knoflach (l) at an event in Kapelln, Austria, announcing the organizing of a series of seven-day trips to Cantabria and the Basque Country for 1,500 bank customers in the spring of 2020. EFE-EPA/ Jordi Kuhs

Spanish soprano Amaia Uriaga performs on Sept. 12, 2019, at an event held by Austria's Raiffeisen Reisen travel agency, affiliated with the same-named banking group, in Kapelln, Austria, to announce the organizing of a series of seven-day trips to Spain's autonomous community of Cantabria and the Basque Country for 1,500 bank customers in the spring of 2020. EFE-EPA/ Jordi Kuhs

The general director of tourism for Spain's autonomous community of Cantabria, Eva Bartolome (l), shakes hands on Sept. 12, 2019, with the general director of Austria's Raiffeisen Reisen travel agency, affiliated with the same-named banking group, Bernd Knoflach (r) at an event in Kapelln, Austria, announcing the organizing of a series of seven-day trips to Cantabria and the Basque Country for 1,500 bank customers in the spring of 2020. EFE-EPA/ Jordi Kuhs

Cantabria and the Basque Country next spring will welcome some 1,500 Austrian tourists divided into dozens of groups thanks to an agreement with the Raiffeisen banking group made public Thursday near Vienna.

Raiffeisen Reisen, the travel agency of the Raiffeisen banking group, the third largest in the Alpine nation, since 1995 has offered organized trips abroad with half-board for groups of 20-35 customers of the financial entity.