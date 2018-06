A man works on a scaffolding as the Kobe Steel logo is seen in the background on the company's Tokyo headquarters building in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A pedestrian walks past the signboard of Kobe Steel Group (or Kobelco) at the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese authorities on Tuesday raided steel manufacturer Kobe Steel's headquarters in Tokyo as part of its investigation into data a tampering scandal, a company spokesperson confirmed to Efe on Tuesday.

The scandal hit the company's credibility and led to a reshuffling of its board.