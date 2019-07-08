An Avianca Brasil plane lands on March 11, 2019, at the airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/MARCELO SAYÃO

Avianca Brasil's bankruptcy declaration last December has created challenges for Brazil's airline industry, which has some of the highest air traffic levels in the world, leaving just three main carriers, reducing competition and causing airfares to rise.

Avianca Brasil, previously known as OceanAir and a company that is independent from Avianca Holdings S.A., filed for bankruptcy protection after piling up debts totaling more than 1 billion reais ($260 million) and being hit with lawsuits by several creditors.