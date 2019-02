Yakovlev Aerobatic team performs during rehearsal ahead of the 'Aero India-2019' at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Feb 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

An Airbus A-330 NEO flies during rehearsal ahead of the 'Aero India-2019' at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Feb 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

The 12th edition of the Aero India aviation fair kicked off on Wednesday in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru with more than 800 firms from the sector taking part.

The event includes exhibitions of the latest fighter planes, air shows, seminars and even a drone olympics.