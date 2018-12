The Volkswagen logo at the 'Glaeserne Manufaktur' ('Transparent Factory') in Dresden, Germany, May 15, 2017 (reissued Dec. 17, 2018). EPA/FILIP SINGER

Baden-WÜrttemberg is set to be the first federal state in Germany to file a lawsuit against Volkswagen over its diesel emissions scandal which has affected the official car fleets of many government authorities, officials said Monday.

Various departments of the state used Volkswagen automobiles that were equipped with a so-called cheating device that would positively influence emission tests.