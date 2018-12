An Indian man displays a jute bag to raise awareness about the damaging consequences of plastic bag use, Mumbai, India, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A new grocery store in Brooklyn is most notable for what it doesn't offer: packaging.

At Precycle, most everything – from loose tea and granola to honey and laundry detergent – is offered in a bin or dispenser and sold by the pound, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.