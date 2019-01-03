efe-epaMadrid

Banca Carige shares will remain suspended from trading following the European Central Bank's appointment of temporary administrators to the lender, Italy's market regulator, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Regulator Consob said late Wednesday the suspension will remain in force through the ECB's special administration, or until the administrators decide there is sufficient information available regarding securities issued or guaranteed by the bank.