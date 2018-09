A sign is displayed outside a branch of the TSB bank in London Britain, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Banco de Sabadell SA said Tuesday that the chief executive of its U.K. subsidiary TSB Banking Group, Paul Pester, is stepping down, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Nonexecutive Chairman Richard Meddings will temporarily take on the role of executive chairman with immediate effect, the Spanish lender said.