President of Banco Santander Ana Patricia Botin is seen upon her arrival at the 4th Meeting of International High Music School Reina Sofia, in Madrid, Spain, Apr 22. 2018. EFE/FILE/MARISCAL

Banco Santander SA said Tuesday that first-quarter net profit rose 10 percent boosted by the strong results at its Brazilian and Spanish operations, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Spanish bank, one of Europe's largest lenders, said net profit rose 10 percent to 2.05 billion euros ($2.51 billion), slightly ahead of analysts' expectations for about 2.03 billion euros, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.