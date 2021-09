Bangladeshi people cross the road in front of the Grameen Bank head office at the Mirpur area in Dhaka, Bangladesh 19 September 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A general view of the Grameen Bank head office at the Mirpur area in Dhaka, Bangladesh 19 September 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi people walk past the Grameen Bank head office at the Mirpur area in Dhaka, Bangladesh 19 September 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi people walk past the Grameen Bank head office at the Mirpur area in Dhaka, Bangladesh 19 September 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Mohammad Yunus, the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize winner, gave a small loan to a poor woman 45 years ago, thus sowing the seed for a micro-credit bank to help Bangladesh village entrepreneurs fight poverty.

Mohammad Babul grew up listening to his grandmother Sufia Khatun's stories about how the small loan led to the birth of a bank that transformed the lives of millions of poor people around the world. EFE