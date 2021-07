A health worker prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine for a Bangladeshi migrant worker at the Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A health worker prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine for a Bangladeshi migrant worker at the Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A man suffering for Covid-19 disease is transported for treatment to the Dhaka Medical Hospital COVID-19 unit in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Authorities Sunday began vaccinating workers from the export-oriented textile industry, the leading foreign exchange earner for Bangladesh, as the country struggles to contain a new wave of the coronavirus outbreak that has dented the economy.

The vaccination program began in textile hub Gazipur, near capital Dhaka, where authorities expected to vaccinate 10,000 workers on the first day of the drive. EFE