Charred materials lay on a street in front of buildings in the aftermath of a fire that broke out in the Chawkbazar area of Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A hand of a person killed in a fire seen at the Dhaka Medical Collage hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Dhaka, Feb 21 (EFE) - Mohammad Salahuddin was on his way home in a cycle-rickshaw, accompanied by a relative, and was passing through Churihatta street, when he heard deafening explosions, followed by a massive ball of fire that escaped from a fast-moving inferno that swept through the crowded neighborhood in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

He was among the nine people, who were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition after a massive fire broke out at Haji Wahed Mansion in Old Dhaka at 10.45 pm on Wednesday.