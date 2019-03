From left to right, the moderator of the meeting; the prosthodontist and owner of a small company, Giancarlo Alymerick; the president and chief executive of the E.T.C. consultant, Irma Díaz González; co-owner of the Caracol restaurant, Tracy Vaught, and the executive of the Central Small Business Division of Bank of America, Elizabeth Romero, at the conference in front of business leaders held on March 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas, EPA-EFE/Ana María Alarcón/

The executive of the Bank of America Small Business Division, Elizabeth Romero, poses for EfE during an interview in Houston, Texas. March 5, 2019. EPA- EFE/Ana María Alarcón

Elizabeth Romero, Small Business Central Division executive with Bank of America, said in an interview with EFE that Hispanic business owners are determined and not easily discouraged.

"The Hispanic who has a small business is a fighter. He doesn't give up and she fights to achieve her dreams," she said. "They came to the US to be someone, for themselves and their families."