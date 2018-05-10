The Bank of England still expects to raise its key interest rate over the coming years, saying Thursday that a slowdown in economic growth during the first three months of the year was likely temporary and probably not as severe as first estimated, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The BOE's stance is in line with that of other leading central banks, which have yet to significantly alter their plans to move monetary policy back toward settings that were considered normal before the financial crisis, despite some unexpected signs of weakening global growth at the start of this year.