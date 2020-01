Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks to the press during his final press conference as Bank of England Governor in London, Britain, 30 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The Bank of England has lowered its forecast for growth of the UK economy in 2020 from 1.2 per cent to 0.8 per cent on Thursday.

The revised prediction was due to the uncertainty generated by the negotiation of a new trade deal with the European Union after Brexit.EFE-EPA