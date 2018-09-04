Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivers the banks financial stability report at the Bank of England in London, Britain, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney signaled Tuesday that he is willing to stay on as head of the United Kingdom central bank beyond his planned departure date next year, offering a measure of stability in British policy-making as the country charts its exit from the European Union, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

In testimony to UK lawmakers, Carney said he has discussed the possibility of extending his tenure with Treasury chief Philip Hammond and that a decision on the subject should be made soon.