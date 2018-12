File image shows an anti-Brexit placard 'Brexit: is it worth it?' seen during a protest outside parliament in London, Britain, July 3, 2018.. The UK is due to leave the EU on Mar 29, 2019. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ANDY RAIN

File image shows the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney attending a press conference unveiling the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report and scenario analysis of Brexit at the Bank of England in London, Britain, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/WILL OLIVER

UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Gerard Batten (C) with UKIP and pro Brexit supporters during UKIP Brexit betrayal march in London, Britain, Dec 9, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ANDY RAIN

File image shows the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney at a press conference unveiling the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report and scenario analysis of Brexit at the Bank of England in London, Britain, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE(FILE) /WILL OLIVER

The Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate steady Thursday and said signs of growing investor nerves over Brexit are appearing all over financial markets, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

The UK central bank said that uncertainty surrounding the country's exit from the European Union has intensified "considerably" following a month of political turmoil.