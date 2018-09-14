The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney speaks to reporters during a press conference in the Bank of England in London, Britain, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

According to British media reports on Friday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told government ministers that an abrupt and messy divorce from the European Union could hit United Kingdom house prices, cost people their jobs and push up interest rates and inflation, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

This scenario sounds a lot like the shock the BOE used in November in its annual health-check of the British banking system, which tested banks' balance sheets in the event of a 33 percent drop in house prices, a rise in unemployment to 9.5 percent and an increase in the BOE's benchmark interest rate to 4 percent.