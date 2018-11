The Bank of England said Thursday that the outlook for the global economy has darkened, warning that growing protectionism and stresses in emerging markets risk tripping up growth, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In its quarterly inflation report, the United Kingdom's central bank also spelled out in greater detail than before the economic risks surrounding an abrupt and messy break between the UK and the European Union, and how it might respond.