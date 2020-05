The Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday announced a new loan scheme worth 30 trillion yen ($278.76 billion) to provide liquidity to companies in the face of the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative was approved by the monetary policy board of the Japanese central bank during a Friday emergency meeting, which focused on discussing additional actions to support the private sector in the face of the impact of COVID-19 and measures to contain its spread. EFE-EPA