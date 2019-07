The headquarters of the Bank of Japan is seen through leaves following a two-day monetary policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Governor of Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda leaves after a press conference at Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 19, 2018 following a tow-day monetary policy meeting. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday decided to maintain its interest rates and continue with its monetary easing "as long as it is necessary," with the aim of achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

The statement released by the BoJ, after a two-day monthly meeting, said that following a 7-2 majority vote, the institution decided to maintain its short-term interest rate at -0.1 percent "in current accounts held by financial institutions at the Bank."