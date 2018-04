Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, attends during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Friday decided to maintain its policy of monetary easing to achieve its inflation target of around 2 percent, but withdrew its deadline of reaching it by 2019.

At the end of its monthly meeting, the BoJ monetary policy board opted to maintain the strategy that has been in effect for five years to achieve the inflation target, but removed the 2019 reference from its quarterly economic outlook report released Friday.