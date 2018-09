The headquarters of the Bank of Japan is seen through leaves following a two-day monetary policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Bank of Japan reiterated Wednesday that it would keep interest rates extremely low "for an extended period," holding to forward guidance it first introduced in July, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The BOJ decided to stand pat on policy after making a number of tweaks in July to prepare for a longer-than-expected fight to lift inflation.