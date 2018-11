Governor of Bank of Japan (BOJ) Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The assets of the Bank of Japan have surpassed the country's GDP for the first time, according to the data published Tuesday, making it the first G7 central bank to own a stock portfolio of higher value than the national economy.

The BOJ's assets amounted to 553.5 trillion yen ($4.86 trillion), the bank said, after over five years of applying flexibilization measures to accelerate the growth of prices driven by governor Haruhiko Kuroda at the beginning of 2013.