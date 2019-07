Alejandro Alegre, the Bank of Mexico's director of currency issuance, holds a fresh bill at the central bank's printing plant in El Salto, Mexico, on July 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Alejandro Alegre, the Bank of Mexico's director of currency issuance, poses for a photo in front of an image of a 50-peso bill at the central bank's printing plant in El Salto, Mexico, on July 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Curious members of the public and tourists can now learn about the Bank of Mexico's inner workings by visiting the central bank's new printing plant in El Salto, a city in the western state of Jalisco, where some 500 million bills are produced annually.

The idea behind the visits is to "open the doors of the Bank of Mexico (and explain) the process of supplying bills and coins to the national economy," Alejandro Alegre, the central bank's director of currency issuance, told EFE.