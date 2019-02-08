A bankruptcy judge said Thursday he would approve Edward Lampert's bid to purchase SearsHoldings Corp., a decision that will keep the doors open at more than 400 stores and see 45,000 people keep their jobs, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to Efe.

Judge Robert Drain of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., said he would sign off on Mr. Lampert's $5.2 billion offer to purchase the retailer despite opposition from a number of the company's creditors, including its big landlords. Lawyers for those creditors had spent the past several days poking holes in Mr. Lampert's bid and arguing he would have trouble keeping the company afloat even if the sale was approved.