A major international utility company that provides water to the city of Barcelona on Tuesday announced it would return its headquarters to Catalonia, the first in a host of businesses that a year ago shifted their nerve-centers out of the region due to political and economic instability linked to an illegal declaration of independence.

The Sociedad General de Aguas de Barcelona (Agbar), a company dedicated to services, distribution and treatment of water which for years had its headquarters in Barcelona's iconic Torre Glòries _ formerly known as the Torre Agbar _ had decided to temporarily move its nerve-center to Spain's capital Madrid on Oct. 7, joining thousands of large, medium and small businesses, including major banks, that shifted out of Catalonia to protect shareholders.