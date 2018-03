Barclays CEO Jes Staley arrives at 10 Downing Street for a meeting of financial services leaders meeting with the British PM, in London, Britain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Barclays plc has agreed to pay $2 billion in civil penalties to settle claims brought by the United States, which had accused the British multinational bank of fraud in the sale of mortgage-backed securities, the US Justice Department said Thursday.

The suit was part of a series of civil actions the Justice Department brought against financial services companies for alleged fraudulent schemes in the run-up to the global financial crisis, which erupted in 2008.