Chief Executive of Barclays Group (Barclays) Jes Staley arrives for a meeting of financial services leaders with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, central London, Britain, Jan. 11, 2018, (reissued 11 May 2018). EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Barclays PLC Chief Executive Jes Staley has been hit with penalties equal to roughly a quarter of his 2016 pay over his efforts to unmask a whistleblower, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

After a yearlong probe, United Kingdom regulators Friday fined the American executive 642,430 pounds ($868,501) for a "serious error of judgment" in trying to identify the author of a letter that made criticisms of a hire Barclays made, but ultimately said Staley could keep his job.