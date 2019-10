Shoppers rush to enter a Guanabara supermarket in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, Oct. 18, the first day of the chain's annual sale. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Thousands of Rio de Janeiro residents spent the night outside Guanabara Supermarkets to be first in line when the doors opened Friday, the first day of the Brazilian chain's annual sale.

Though the sale lasts 40 days, some shoppers arrived as early as 3.00 am out of fear that the most steeply discounted goods would sell out quickly.