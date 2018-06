A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Korea Stock Exchange closed Friday in positive terrain thanks to bargain hunting after falls in recent days, local analysts said.

South Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended Friday up 0.83 percent or 19.39 points to stand at 2,357.22.