US investor Michael Calvey attends a hearing on investigators' motion on his arrest in connection with Baring Vostok criminal case at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Baring Vostok Capital Partners, one of Russia's oldest private-equity groups, has announced temporary changes to its senior management team after its founder and Senior Partner, Michael Calvey, and three other executives were arrested on fraud charges last week, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newsires made available to EFE on Monday.

The firm said in a statement today that Senior Partner Elena Ivashentseva and co-founder Alexei Kalinin would jointly take on the responsibilities of running the firm, while also issuing a strong denial of the charges.