Kurt Bock, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of chemicals company BASF SE, speaks during the annual press conference in Ludwigshafen, Germany, 27 February 2018, to presents the company's 2017 results. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Flags with the logo of German chemicals company BASF fly in front of a building in Ludwigshafen, Germany, 27 February 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Chemicals company BASF said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled due in part to higher sales volumes across most of its units and higher prices for its chemical products, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Net profit for the quarter was 1.54 billion euro ($1.90 billion) up from 689 million euro a year earlier, while sales rose 8 percent to 16.10 billion euro, BASF said.