BASF SE is aiming to increase profitability by sharpening its portfolio and implementing a series of measures related to production, logistics, and R&D, the chemicals group said Tuesday as it released a new strategic plan, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The German company said it will run a program between 2019-2021 that should deliver 2 billion euros ($2.29 billion) a year in additional earnings from the end of 2021.