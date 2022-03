Nazareth Yanez poses for a photo while wearing a dress made of old bolivar banknotes on 1 March 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A photo of a 500 bolivar bill and two new digital bolivar banknotes. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A 1 March 2022 photo of old bolivar banknotes in Caracas, Venezuela, that will be used to make a costume. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The bolivar has gone through different adjustments this century as part of the Venezuelan government's bid to tame hyperinflation.

But now it is playing a pivotal role in that South American country's de facto dollarized economy, making up for a scarcity of low-denomination greenbacks needed for retail transactions.