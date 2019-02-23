A large delegation of U.S. officials is heading to Spain this weekend for the world's largest telecommunications trade show, planning to ratchet up a monthslong offensive against Huawei Technologies Co. that has produced mixed results, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to EFE on Friday.
U.S. officials typically visit the show, Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, to meet foreign counterparts and industry executives and to check out the latest technology. This year, though, the mission is different.