An electric car of the US-Israeli 'Better Place' company gets charged outside their showroom in Tel Aviv, Israel, 03 October 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVER WEIKEN

Machines are strewn about the floor. Cranes heave building material through the factory hall. In this patch of Swedish forest, preparations are afoot for the battle between Europe and China over control of the technology that powers electric cars, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Saturday.

Peter Carlsson, a tall, blond Swede sporting a stubble, once managed Tesla Inc.'s supply chain. Then he founded Northvolt AB, which aims to become the prime purveyor of batteries to Europe's makers of electric and hybrid cars. Pointing at the chaotic site, he insists the first batch of test battery cells will roll off the factory floor in the next 10 weeks. EFE-EPA