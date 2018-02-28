Bayer AG said Wednesday that it was considering further divestments in an effort to ease the approval process for its pending takeover of Monsanto Co., as the German chemical producer reported sharply lower fourth-quarter earnings, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Chief Executive Werner Baumann said he expects the Monsanto acquisition to go through in the second quarter as it has received approval from more than half of the necessary competition authorities. However, he indicated that further divestments _ beyond last year's sale of some crop-science businesses to BASF SE _ may be necessary to clear final regulatory hurdles.