Bayer employees protest against job cuts and the closure of a pharmaceutical plant in Wuppertal, Germany, 03 December 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Employees of multinational pharmaceutical company Bayer protested Monday over job cuts and the closure of the firm's plant in the western German city of Wuppertal, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Workers gathered outside the plant with banners and placards denouncing measures that would see "a significant number" of jobs being lost in Germany.