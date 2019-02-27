A tree at the side of a chimney of the Bayer group prior to the company's balance press conference in Leverkusen, Germany, 27 February 2019. EPA/KIRSTEN NEUMANN

Bayer AG said the number of plaintiffs suing over its weedkillers had risen by another 1,900 over the last three months, adding legal pressure on the German pharmaceuticals and chemicals company as it navigates a broad restructuring of its businesses, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The company, which makes drugs such as Aspirin, chemicals and seeds, also reported a net loss of 3.92 billion euros ($4.46 billion) in the fourth quarter compared with a profit of 148 million euros a year ago, most of which resulted from write-offs for consumer-health brands it is selling, a pharmaceuticals plant it is closing and costs linked to acquiring United States agriculture giant Monsanto Co. last year.